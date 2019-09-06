Friday, 06 September 2019

Chile gives greenlight for Trans-Pacific feasibility study

By Chris Kelly, Total Telecom
Thursday 05 September 19

The cable would connect Latin America with the Asia Pacific region, adding much needed capacity on the route

Chile has awarded a feasibility study for a proposed Trans-Pacific subsea cable that would connect South America with key markets in Asia.  

The cable would stretch over 24,000km and provide capacity of up to 20Tbps. The total project budget to build the cable will be $650m.

"Our main objective is to make Chile a Digital Hub of Latin America, a region that has great potential for users and the Asia-South America underwater cable undoubtedly contributes to that.

"This initiative will also enable our country to better confront the digital revolution, facilitating the installation of data centers, trade, entrepreneurship and the creation of new businesses between the two continents,” Chile's transport and telecommunications minister, Gloria Hutt, told members of the press.

The initial feasibility study was awarded to Telecommunications Management Group Inc. (TMG) and WFN Strategies LLC. (WFN), and will analyse a number of potential routes for the cable. Subtel, the Chilean telecoms regulator, has awarded the firms $3 million to carry out the initial study.

