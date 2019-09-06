Vodafone to launch in Oman, as it boosts its presence in MENA

Vodafone Group has signed a strategic partnership agreement with Oman Future Telecommunications to launch mobile network services in the Sultanate of Oman. The pair have signed a non-equity agreement that will see them roll out a brand…

Vodafone Group has signed a strategic partnership agreement with Oman Future Telecommunications to launch mobile network services in the Sultanate of Oman.

The pair have signed a non-equity agreement that will see them roll out a brand-new mobile network, offering 4G and 5G services. The network buildout is expected to be completed by the second half of 2020, with services going live shortly after.

“We are going to bring the best of Vodafone’s innovation, services and expertise to Oman. We will build Vodafone Oman to provide the best possible customer experience. The launch of Vodafone Oman will be delivered by a joint team of Vodafone and local Omani personnel, as upskilling of the Omani workforce is a key focus of our partnership," said Vodafone Regional Executive and Programme Director Jacek Passia.

Vodafone already has partnerships in place with Du in the UAE and Vodafone Qatar (a now separate entity from Vodafone Group) in the region, as it looks to grow its presence in the Middle East and Africa.

“We are delighted to start our strategic partnership with Vodafone, as part of our digital transformation journey in Oman. Undoubtedly, the launch of the Vodafone brand in Oman will be the most significant event in the telecoms market over recent years. The implementation of the company’s unique global technological and marketing expertise in Oman will have a positive impact for consumers, businesses and the economy. I am excited to be working with a global leader in telecommunications, and leveraging their experience and expertise,” said Fahad Al Busaidi, Managing Director of Itqan Tech Development, part of the OFT consortium.

Also in the news:

Vodafone-Idea denies reports that it is to exit key Indian markets

Vodafone: Ofcom must regulate on fact rather than hope

Shortlist announced for the World Communication Awards 2019