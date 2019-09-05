Mainone cable to boost connectivity in West Africa

Subsea specialist, Mainone, has confirmed that its new offshore cable will land in Senegal and the Ivory Coast in the coming weeks. The cable will land in Senegal in September and the Ivory Coast in October 2019…

Subsea specialist, Mainone, has confirmed that its new offshore cable will land in Senegal and the Ivory Coast in the coming weeks.

The cable will land in Senegal in September and the Ivory Coast in October 2019. The cable is being built in partnership with Orange and Sonatel.

In a statement to the press, Mainone confirmed that Cable Landing Stations were fully built and ready for connection in both Dakar and Abidjan.

“MainOne is committed to leading the digital transformation across West Africa, driving economic growth and development by enabling and empowering the ecosystem through affordable and ubiquitous connectivity.

“We are determined ultimately to improve the digital services of the region and today marks the realization of that journey for Senegal with the landing of the submarine cable which will drive substantial impact on both GDP and employment,” Mainone's CEO, Funke Opeke said.

The cable will bring much needed capacity to West Africa, as the region undergoes a connectivity boom. The cable will run from the West Coast of Portugal, through Morocco, Ghana and Nigeria, with onward connectivity to the Canary Islands.

