Iliad reveals Nokia as its 5G network partner in France and Italy

Iliad has selected Nokia as its strategic partner for its 5G network deployments in France and Italy. Nokia has worked with Iliad since 2010 and has helped the company to deploy its 3G and 4G networks…

Iliad has selected Nokia as its strategic partner for its 5G network deployments in France and Italy.

Nokia has worked with Iliad since 2010 and has helped the company to deploy its 3G and 4G networks.

"By deciding to team up with Nokia, the Group has made a clear choice for European technology and strategic independence," an Iliad spokesperson told members of the press.

Iliad intends to begin its 5G rollout in 2020 and will eventually provide 5G services to 17 million subscribers in France and Italy. In addition to its consumer offering, Iliad will also launch enterprise 5G services in both countries.

Iliad has 13.4 million mobile subscribers in France and an additional 3.3 million subscribers in Italy.

Orange Bouygues Telecom, SFR and Iliad are all eyeing 5G launches in France in the second half of 2020.

Nokia has so far accrued 45 5G launch contracts with mobile network operators around the world, including high profile launches with Sprint in the US, SK Telecom in Korea and Vodafone in Italy.

Also in the news:

Sky considers investing in Liberty Global's UK fibre network

UK govt to make long term decision on Huawei by Autumn

Three: EE led on 4G but 5G is our time to shine