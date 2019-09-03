Fibre to the freezer – Canada proposes new subsea cable to boost Arctic connectivity

Canada has announced an $85 million initiative to boost connectivity in the remote northern province of Nunavut. Canada will lay a new submarine cable, which will connect Nunavut to Greenland and a network of onward connectivity…

Canada has announced an $85 million initiative to boost connectivity in the remote northern province of Nunavut. Canada will lay a new submarine cable, which will connect Nunavut to Greenland and a network of onward connectivity.

The new cable will connect the remote Canadian province to the town of Iqaluit in Greenland, bringing high speed internet services to 3,215 homes and businesses in Nunavut.

“Today, we are one step closer to connecting Nunavummiut with each other and the world through reliable, affordable and efficient telecommunications.

"The Government of Nunavut is committed to closing the digital gap that separates our territory and ensuring our communities are the direct recipients of the social and economic benefits of a new and dependable digital infrastructure,” Lorne Kusugak, minister of community and government services said.

The 1,700km long cable will provide resident with broadband speeds of up to 1 gigabit per second and is expected to be completed by 2023.

