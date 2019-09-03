Sky considers investment in Liberty Global's new FTTH network

Sky is considering investing in Liberty Global's proposed full fibre network, which will offer fibre to the home (FTTH) services to Britain's underserved rural communities…

Sky is considering investing in Liberty Global's proposed full fibre network, which will offer fibre to the home (FTTH) services to Britain's underserved rural communities.

A report in the Financial Times on Sunday, suggested that Sky was considering investing in Liberty Global's new build network, despite the fact that Virgin Media has already signed up to be its anchor tenant.

Liberty Global has reportedly appointed investment bank, LionTree, to solicit investment from would be partners on the new network build. Talks with Sky are believed to be at an early, exploratory stage.

Sky currently provides broadband services to 6 million people in the UK, via BT's networks but is looking to broaden its options for delivering ultrafast broadband and cable TV services. Sky is also in talks to use Virgin Media's existing network, which would give it access to approximately 50 per cent of homes and businesses in the UK. Sky has no existing plans to build its own network in the UK.

Also in the news:

Sky has UK MNOs in its sights, with November 5G launch

CityFibre's fibre buildout passes 70,000 properties

Full fibre for all by 2025? Time to get your finger out, Boris!