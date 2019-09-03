Interdigital takes Lenovo to court over IP patent infringement

US based tech firm, Interdigital, has filed a patent infringement action against Lenovo in the UK. The decision comes following a decade of negotiations between the two firms over a number of key 3G and 4G patents. Interdigital currently holds more than 32…

US based tech firm, Interdigital, has filed a patent infringement action against Lenovo in the UK. The decision comes following a decade of negotiations between the two firms over a number of key 3G and 4G patents.

Interdigital currently holds more than 32,000 patents relating to 3G, 4G and LTE mobile network services. Its current lawsuit against Lenovo concerns infringements of four of its European patents. The company has said that it is happy for the case to be settled by an impartial panel of arbitrators, who will determine fair, reasonable and non-discriminatory (FRAND) terms.

“Having product companies take fair licenses to patented technologies flowing out of fundamental research is absolutely essential for the long-term success of worldwide standards like 4G and 5G. InterDigital has a long history of valuable technology innovation and patient, good faith negotiation and fair licensing practices, including our willingness to allow the economic terms of a FRAND license to be determined via binding neutral arbitration. We also have longstanding licensing relationships with many of the top companies in the mobile space, including successful license arrangements with Samsung, Apple, LG and Sony, among others. For our company, we turn to litigation only when we feel that negotiations are not being carried out in good faith,” said William J. Merritt, president and CEO of Interdigital.

“In bringing this claim in the UK High Court of Justice, which has a history of examining standards-essential patent issues, we are hopeful for a speedy resolution and a fair license.”

Interdigital said that it would seek a FRAND injunction, which would prevent further infringement of the litigated patents in the UK.

