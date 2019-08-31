Nokia, Huawei and ZTE sign 5G deals with Thailand's AIS

Thailand's biggest mobile network operator, AIS, has signed agreements with a swathe of network equipment providers to fast track 5G in the Southeast Asian nation…

AIS signed memorandums of understanding with Nokia, as well as Chinese vendors ZTE and Huawei, to develop a series of 5G use cases that would promote 5G in a variety of industry verticals.

AIS' chief technology officer, Kriengsak Wanichnatee, signed the agreements with senior representatives from all three vendors at an official ceremony in Thailand.

The deal is another coup for Huawei, as it continues to increase its global 5G footprint, despite concerted efforts by the US to have it banned from international network rollout programmes.

Thailand's mobile network operators are aiming to launch commercial 5G network services in the second half of 2020, but the country's telecoms sector has been beset by problems over spectrum pricing, which has delayed the prospective launch date.

AIS has around 40 million subscribers in Thailand, accounting for around 45 per cent of the Thai mobile market.

