Saturday, 31 August 2019

Nokia, Huawei and ZTE sign 5G deals with Thailand's AIS

By Chris Kelly, Total Telecom
Friday 30 August 19

The agreements will see AIS work with a host of vendors to develop industrial 5G use cases for a wide range of industry verticals

Thailand's biggest mobile network operator, AIS, has signed agreements with a swathe of network equipment providers to fast track 5G in the Southeast Asian nation…

Thailand's biggest mobile network operator, AIS, has signed agreements with a swathe of network equipment providers to fast track 5G in the Southeast Asian nation.

AIS signed memorandums of understanding with Nokia, as well as Chinese vendors ZTE and Huawei, to develop a series of 5G use cases that would promote 5G in a variety of industry verticals.

AIS' chief technology officer, Kriengsak Wanichnatee, signed the agreements with senior representatives from all three vendors at an official ceremony in Thailand.

The deal is another coup for Huawei, as it continues to increase its global 5G footprint, despite concerted efforts by the US to have it banned from international network rollout programmes.

Thailand's mobile network operators are aiming to launch commercial 5G network services in the second half of 2020, but the country's telecoms sector has been beset by problems over spectrum pricing, which has delayed the prospective launch date.

AIS has around 40 million subscribers in Thailand, accounting for around 45 per cent of the Thai mobile market.  

Also in the news

Ericsson ramps up production in Poland ahead of clutch of European 5G launches

ZTE swings to profit after a tumultuous 2018/19

Huawei will ship 2 million 5G base stations by 2020

Since you're here...

...the Telecoms industry is characterised by constant change and evolution. That's why it's crucial for telecoms professionals to keep up-to-date with what is happening. Join 35,000+ of your peers and sign up to our free newsletter service today, to be in the know about what is going on. PLUS, as a member you can submit your own press releases!

See all membership options

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Newsletter signup

Quickly get on board and up to date with the telecoms industry