Saturday, 31 August 2019

Ericsson ramps up production in Poland as it prepares for a clutch of European 5G launches in 2020

By Chris Kelly, Total Telecom
Friday 30 August 19

Europe will see a swathe of 5G launches in 2020

Ericsson is to ramp up production at its network equipment facilities in Poland, as it prepares for a concerted push in European 5G rollouts next year. A report by Reuters claims that Ericsson plans to increase output and boost investment at its production facility in Tczew…

Ericsson is to ramp up production at its network equipment facilities in Poland, as it prepares for a concerted push in European 5G rollouts next year.

A report by Reuters claims that Ericsson plans to increase output and boost investment at its production facility in Tczew, Poland, with the company's Head of Europe and Latin America, Arun Bansal, set to meet Poland's Prime Minister next week.

“Our main objective is to prepare for the needed 5G capacity for European market and achieve shorter lead time with logistic efficiency,” an Ericsson spokesperson told Reuters.

With 5G launches scheduled in France, Belgium Russia and Poland next year, Europe is set to dramatically step up its rollout plans over the next 12 months, with Ericsson heavily involved across the continent.

Ericsson has helped to launch 5G services with 18 operators across the world, including Vodafone's high profile launches in the UK, Ireland, Germany and Spain.

Ericsson currently has large scale production facilities in Estonia and Poland, as well as its home market of Sweden.

 

Also in the news

Is Ericsson preparing to replace its CEO?

What can telcos learn from Metallica

Vodafone, Ericsson and Huawei launch 5G in Ireland

 

Since you're here...

...the Telecoms industry is characterised by constant change and evolution. That's why it's crucial for telecoms professionals to keep up-to-date with what is happening. Join 35,000+ of your peers and sign up to our free newsletter service today, to be in the know about what is going on. PLUS, as a member you can submit your own press releases!

See all membership options

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Newsletter signup

Quickly get on board and up to date with the telecoms industry