Ericsson ramps up production in Poland as it prepares for a clutch of European 5G launches in 2020

Ericsson is to ramp up production at its network equipment facilities in Poland, as it prepares for a concerted push in European 5G rollouts next year.

A report by Reuters claims that Ericsson plans to increase output and boost investment at its production facility in Tczew, Poland, with the company's Head of Europe and Latin America, Arun Bansal, set to meet Poland's Prime Minister next week.

“Our main objective is to prepare for the needed 5G capacity for European market and achieve shorter lead time with logistic efficiency,” an Ericsson spokesperson told Reuters.

With 5G launches scheduled in France, Belgium Russia and Poland next year, Europe is set to dramatically step up its rollout plans over the next 12 months, with Ericsson heavily involved across the continent.

Ericsson has helped to launch 5G services with 18 operators across the world, including Vodafone's high profile launches in the UK, Ireland, Germany and Spain.

Ericsson currently has large scale production facilities in Estonia and Poland, as well as its home market of Sweden.

