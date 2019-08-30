Google confirms Huawei's Mate 30 will not have access to Android – as things stand

Senior representatives from US web giant Google have said that the company will not be able to offer Android services on Huawei's soon-to-be-released flagship smartphone, the Mate 30. The US has added Huawei to its Entity List, effectively banning it from being able to do business with US firms…

Senior representatives from US web giant Google have said that the company will not be able to offer Android services on Huawei's soon-to-be-released flagship smartphone, the Mate 30.

The US has added Huawei to its Entity List, effectively banning it from being able to do business with US firms. Whilst President Trump has extended a 90-day amnesty period, during which US companies can continue to do business with Huawei, the amnesty only applies to existing products and services – hence the Mate 30 is not covered.

Huawei will be hoping that President Trump removes it from the Entity List before the launch of the Mate 30, scheduled for Q3 2019, but that is unlikely to happen until the US and China have concluded their protracted trade negotiations.

“Huawei will continue to use the Android OS and ecosystem if the U.S. government allows us to do so, otherwise, we will continue to develop our own operating system and ecosystem,” Huawei's head of communications, Joe Kelly, told journalists from Reuters.

Huawei has already launched its own operating system, HarmonyOS, in an attempt to mitigate the impact of a US ban. However, it remains to be seen how HarmonyOS will compare to Android services. Speaking upon the launch of HarmonyOS, Huawei's CEO for the Consumer Business Group, Richard Yu, said that his company's new operating system would offer consumers a completely different experience to that of Android or iOS.

"These were our goals with HarmonyOS," he continued. "HarmonyOS is completely different from Android and iOS. It is a microkernel-based, distributed OS that delivers a smooth experience across all scenarios. It has trustworthy and secure architecture, and it supports seamless collaboration across devices. You can develop your apps once, then flexibly deploy them across a range of different devices," he explained.

