Airtel signs up 100 million customers in Africa

Airtel Africa has announced that it has surpassed the 100 million subscriber mark in Africa, as the company looks to expand its offerings across the continent.

Airtel Africa is present in 14 countries across the continent, with a particularly strong presence in Eastern Africa.

“I am delighted to report that Airtel Africa has crossed the 100 million subscriber mark. This achievement is testament to the hard work of our employees and a clear reflection that customers value our network, service offerings and customer experience.

"The positive momentum we have seen in customer acquisition, further underpins our medium-term aspirations for revenue and profit growth. I would like to take this opportunity to thank all the teams that have worked hard to get us here,” said Raghunath Mandava, Airtel Africa’s chief executive officer.

Airtel Africa recently raised $750 million at its Initial Public Offering in London, earlier this year, as the company looked to raise funds to expand its mobile networks across the continent. Airtel will invest the money into boosting the number of 4G sites in its ever-increasing footprint, as well as consolidating its 3G networks.

