Sprint and Nokia ramp up 5G services in the US

America's fourth largest telco, Sprint, has ramped up its 5G offering in the US by launching services in New York, Los Angeles, Phoenix and Washington DC.

With the final stages of its proposed merger with T-Mobile set to complete in the coming weeks, Sprint has expanded its 5G footprint to include 9 US cities.

"We’re proud to give Sprint customers their first truly mobile 5G experience in some of the biggest cities in the U.S.," said Sprint CEO Michel Combes. "With our initial nine market launches complete, it is just the start of what we can achieve with T-Mobile, together building a better, faster, nationwide mobile 5G network that benefits all U.S. businesses and consumers."

The most recent Ookla speed tests show that Sprint customers can access speeds of around 203Mbps, which Sprint says is approximately 6 times faster than its average download speed of 35Mbps.

Sprint claims that its 5G launch represents the US' largest 5G deployment to date, reaching over 1.7 million people in New York City and a further 1.2 million in LA alone. Sprint's network is built on Nokia's network technology.

"We are delighted to partner with Sprint to support the launch of 5G in some of their largest markets," said Rajeev Suri, Nokia President and CEO.

"We have long collaborated on the deployment of our Massive MIMO and 5G innovations, and it’s exciting to see our joint work come to fruition. The cities we’re launching today are among the largest and most dense urban markets in the US, requiring significant expertise and stringent testing to ensure quality, performance and delivery.

