Shortlist revealed for the World Communication Awards 2019

Total Telecom has revealed the shortlist for the 21st edition of the World Communication Awards, which will take place in London at the end of October. The awards celebrate innovation, ambition and achievement across the global telecommunications industry. The WCA judges met in London on Wednesday, to deliberate on the biggest selection of entries in the history of the event. "Judging these awards is a serious undertaking because of the sheer number and quality of the entries we received this year. As the global telecoms industry takes the first tentative steps on its 5G journey, operators and vendors alike are pumping money into their research and development initiatives. This year there was a real focus on innovation, both in the mobile and fixed line side of the industry," a spokesman for the judges told Total Telecom. The winners will be revealed at a glittering ceremony in the De Vere Grand Connaught Rooms, London, on the 30th October 2019. Click here to book your place at the event. The 21st World Communication Awards Shortlist 2019 …

The winners will be revealed at a glittering ceremony in the De Vere Grand Connaught Rooms, London, on the 30th October 2019.

The 21st World Communication Awards Shortlist 2019

Most Innovative IoT Solution

Altice Portugal - IoT Connect

Inseego - Ctrack Aviation Asset Tracking Solution

Liquid Telecom - Improving Fishing Yields in Kenya

Mojio Motion - Connected Car Solution

Telekom Research & Development - TM Smart Helmet

Vodafone UK - V by Vodafone

Cloud Ecosystem Award

France-IX - Peering Services & Marketplace

Red Hat

Telia Carrier - Cloud Connect

ZTE Corporation - ZTE Light Cloud

Smart Cities Award

PCCW Global

Telekom Research & Development - Open Innovation Platform (OIP)

ZTE Corporation - ZTE 5G Ultra-High-Precision Time Synchronization

Best Operator in an Emerging Market

Digicel - Connecting the Unconnected in Papua New Guinea (PNG)

GlobeNet - Ready today for tomorrow

Reliance Jio

SatADSL - Cloud Based Service Delivery Platform (C-SDP)

Smart Communications

IPTV Innovation Award

KT - GiGA Genie

MEO - TV Experience

Reliance Jio Infocomm - JioTV

Smart Communications - Smart Free YouTube Everyday

The Platform Award

Altice Portugal - Advanced Business Communications platform

Comviva - Mobqiuity Money

Content Guru - Storm

ngena - SD-WAN-as-a-Service platform

Nokia - AVA Cognitive Services Platform

Telstra - The Telstra Enterprise Cloud Connectivity (TECCo) platform

ZTE Corporation - ZTE VMAX Intelligent Big Data Platform

Regional Wholesale Operator

GlobeNet - Ready Today For Tomorrow

Liquid Telecom

MTN - GlobalConnect

Telin

UFINET - Latin American Telecom Market

Best Wholesale Operator

Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier

NTT Communications

Orange Wholesale France

PCCW Global

Telia Carrier

Network Security Innovation

CITIC Telecom CPC - TrustCSI Secure AI

Huawei - Signaling Security Solution

KT - GiGAstealth

Mobileum - Signalling Firewall

SingTel - Trustwave Managed Security Services

Tollring - iCS Protect

The Innovation Award Vendor

DriveNets - Network Cloud

Netcracker Technology - Netcracker Business Cloud

Sigma Systems - Sigma Portfolio Inventory

Synchronoss - The Synchronoss Digital Experience Platform

Telekom Research & Development - TM Smart Helmet

ZTE Corporation - ZTE AI CDN

Wireless Innovation Award Vendor

Blu Wireless - Fixed Wireless Access solution

Huawei - 5G MEC Solution

Openwave Mobility - RAN Congestion Manager

Parallel Wireless - ALL G software enabled Open RAN

ZTE Corporation - ZTE Elastic Network Slicing (IP+Optical)

Radisys - MobilityEngine First-To-Market 3GPP R15 Compliant 5G Software Suite

The NFV Innovation Award

Huawei - Fully Converged Cloud Core Network for 5G

Parallel Wireless - virtual 5G native architecture

Red Hat - Technology for NFV

Saudi Telecom Company - STC Telco Cloud

VMware vCloud - NFV for OpenStack

ZTE Corporation - ZTE NFVI SDN Solution

The Innovation Award Operator

Elisa Corporation - Elisa Virtual NOC

KT Dr. Lauren - AI-powered Network O&M Expert

NTT Communications - Software Router

Reliance Jio Infocomm - JioInteract

SK telecom - AI Powered Analytics for 5G

Best Enterprise Service

AT&T - SD-WAN (network-based)

Comviva - Ngage Messaging Platform

PCCW Global - Console Connect

Singtel - Liquid Infrastructure

SK Telecom - 5G Use Case

Digital Transformation Award

Altice Portugal - 360 DIGITAL EXPERIENCE

Huawei Technologies - B2B Digital Transformation

MegaFon - Unified billing system

Netcracker Technology - Digital Transformation Solutions

Ooredoo Oman

ZTE Corporation - China Mobile NB-IoT Network

Best Network Transformation Initiative

Altice Portugal - Global Operation Centre Automation

JT Group - Gigabit Jersey full-fibre network infrastructure

Proximus in partnership with Nokia - Automation Datacentre Facilities

Saudi Telecom Company - STC Infrastructure Transformation Initiative

TalkTalk Business - Network Brilliance Programme

The Social Contribution Award

Digicel Group - Digicel Mon Cash (Haiti)

Digicel Group - Digicel Papua New Guinea Education

Reliance Jio Infocomm - JioPhone

Smart Communications - LearnSmart Mother Tongue-Based Literacy Apps

Telecom Egypt - E-Blood Banking System

Viettel Peru – Internet for Schools

The Broadband Pioneer Award

CBNL - Millimetre Wave fixed wireless access services for Sudan

CityFibre - Fibre-to-the-Premises broadband rollout, in partnership with Vodafone

Gigaclear

JT Group - Gigabit Jersey

Singtel - Intelligent Fibre Broadband

ZTE Corporation - ZTE eWBB

Customer Experience Award

BT Enterprise - Great Conversations

Evolving Systems - Orange Thank You Loyalty Program

Far EasTone Telecommunications Co - FET Self Care App

KT - HDMS (Home Device Management System)

TalkTalk Business - One Plan

Telia Carrier

5G Leadership Award

Inseego with Verizon and Columbia University - VR Telemedicine over Live 5G Network in Maui

KT - World's First 5G Commercialization

Ooredoo Qatar

Saudi Telecom Company - STC 5G Leadership

Worcestershire 5G Consortium

CTO of the Year

CityFibre - David Tomalin

iBASIS - Ajay Joseph

M247 - Kevin Paige

O2 - Brendan O'Reilly

Ooredoo Kuwait - Shaima Othman Al-Najdi

Telefónica - Enrique Blanco

Woman in Telecoms Award

Altice Portugal – Filipa Martins

AT&T - Barbara Stark

Bridge Alliance - Ong Geok Chwee

Digicel Group - Nikima Royer Jno Baptiste

Hyperoptic - Dana Tobak CBE

NTT Communications - Akiko Kudo

SatADSL - Caroline de Vos

Operator of the Year

Elisa Corporation

GlobeNet

GTT

Hyperoptic

NTT Communications

CEO of the Year

CityFibre - Greg Mesch

GlobeNet - Eduardo Falzoni

iBASIS - Alexandre Pebereau

UFINET - Iñigo García del Cerro