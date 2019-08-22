Shortlist revealed for the World Communication Awards 2019

Total Telecom has revealed the shortlist for the 21st edition of the World Communication Awards, which will take place in London at the end of October.
The awards celebrate innovation, ambition and achievement across the global telecommunications industry.
The WCA judges met in London on Wednesday, to deliberate on the biggest selection of entries in the history of the event.
"Judging these awards is a serious undertaking because of the sheer number and quality of the entries we received this year. As the global telecoms industry takes the first tentative steps on its 5G journey, operators and vendors alike are pumping money into their research and development initiatives. This year there was a real focus on innovation, both in the mobile and fixed line side of the industry," a spokesman for the judges told Total Telecom.
The winners will be revealed at a glittering ceremony in the De Vere Grand Connaught Rooms, London, on the 30th October 2019. Click here to book your place at the event.
The 21st World Communication Awards Shortlist 2019
Most Innovative IoT Solution
Altice Portugal - IoT Connect
Inseego - Ctrack Aviation Asset Tracking Solution
Liquid Telecom - Improving Fishing Yields in Kenya
Mojio Motion - Connected Car Solution
Telekom Research & Development - TM Smart Helmet
Vodafone UK - V by Vodafone
Cloud Ecosystem Award
France-IX - Peering Services & Marketplace
Red Hat
Telia Carrier - Cloud Connect
ZTE Corporation - ZTE Light Cloud
Smart Cities Award
PCCW Global
Telekom Research & Development - Open Innovation Platform (OIP)
ZTE Corporation - ZTE 5G Ultra-High-Precision Time Synchronization
Best Operator in an Emerging Market
Digicel - Connecting the Unconnected in Papua New Guinea (PNG)
GlobeNet - Ready today for tomorrow
Reliance Jio
SatADSL - Cloud Based Service Delivery Platform (C-SDP)
Smart Communications
IPTV Innovation Award
KT - GiGA Genie
MEO - TV Experience
Reliance Jio Infocomm - JioTV
Smart Communications - Smart Free YouTube Everyday
The Platform Award
Altice Portugal - Advanced Business Communications platform
Comviva - Mobqiuity Money
Content Guru - Storm
ngena - SD-WAN-as-a-Service platform
Nokia - AVA Cognitive Services Platform
Telstra - The Telstra Enterprise Cloud Connectivity (TECCo) platform
ZTE Corporation - ZTE VMAX Intelligent Big Data Platform
Regional Wholesale Operator
GlobeNet - Ready Today For Tomorrow
Liquid Telecom
MTN - GlobalConnect
Telin
UFINET - Latin American Telecom Market
Best Wholesale Operator
Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier
NTT Communications
Orange Wholesale France
PCCW Global
Telia Carrier
Network Security Innovation
CITIC Telecom CPC - TrustCSI Secure AI
Huawei - Signaling Security Solution
KT - GiGAstealth
Mobileum - Signalling Firewall
SingTel - Trustwave Managed Security Services
Tollring - iCS Protect
The Innovation Award Vendor
DriveNets - Network Cloud
Netcracker Technology - Netcracker Business Cloud
Sigma Systems - Sigma Portfolio Inventory
Synchronoss - The Synchronoss Digital Experience Platform
Telekom Research & Development - TM Smart Helmet
ZTE Corporation - ZTE AI CDN
Wireless Innovation Award Vendor
Blu Wireless - Fixed Wireless Access solution
Huawei - 5G MEC Solution
Openwave Mobility - RAN Congestion Manager
Parallel Wireless - ALL G software enabled Open RAN
ZTE Corporation - ZTE Elastic Network Slicing (IP+Optical)
Radisys - MobilityEngine First-To-Market 3GPP R15 Compliant 5G Software Suite
The NFV Innovation Award
Huawei - Fully Converged Cloud Core Network for 5G
Parallel Wireless - virtual 5G native architecture
Red Hat - Technology for NFV
Saudi Telecom Company - STC Telco Cloud
VMware vCloud - NFV for OpenStack
ZTE Corporation - ZTE NFVI SDN Solution
The Innovation Award Operator
Elisa Corporation - Elisa Virtual NOC
KT Dr. Lauren - AI-powered Network O&M Expert
NTT Communications - Software Router
Reliance Jio Infocomm - JioInteract
SK telecom - AI Powered Analytics for 5G
Best Enterprise Service
AT&T - SD-WAN (network-based)
Comviva - Ngage Messaging Platform
PCCW Global - Console Connect
Singtel - Liquid Infrastructure
SK Telecom - 5G Use Case
Digital Transformation Award
Altice Portugal - 360 DIGITAL EXPERIENCE
Huawei Technologies - B2B Digital Transformation
MegaFon - Unified billing system
Netcracker Technology - Digital Transformation Solutions
Ooredoo Oman
ZTE Corporation - China Mobile NB-IoT Network
Best Network Transformation Initiative
Altice Portugal - Global Operation Centre Automation
JT Group - Gigabit Jersey full-fibre network infrastructure
Proximus in partnership with Nokia - Automation Datacentre Facilities
Saudi Telecom Company - STC Infrastructure Transformation Initiative
TalkTalk Business - Network Brilliance Programme
The Social Contribution Award
Digicel Group - Digicel Mon Cash (Haiti)
Digicel Group - Digicel Papua New Guinea Education
Reliance Jio Infocomm - JioPhone
Smart Communications - LearnSmart Mother Tongue-Based Literacy Apps
Telecom Egypt - E-Blood Banking System
Viettel Peru – Internet for Schools
The Broadband Pioneer Award
CBNL - Millimetre Wave fixed wireless access services for Sudan
CityFibre - Fibre-to-the-Premises broadband rollout, in partnership with Vodafone
Gigaclear
JT Group - Gigabit Jersey
Singtel - Intelligent Fibre Broadband
ZTE Corporation - ZTE eWBB
Customer Experience Award
BT Enterprise - Great Conversations
Evolving Systems - Orange Thank You Loyalty Program
Far EasTone Telecommunications Co - FET Self Care App
KT - HDMS (Home Device Management System)
TalkTalk Business - One Plan
Telia Carrier
5G Leadership Award
Inseego with Verizon and Columbia University - VR Telemedicine over Live 5G Network in Maui
KT - World's First 5G Commercialization
Ooredoo Qatar
Saudi Telecom Company - STC 5G Leadership
Worcestershire 5G Consortium
CTO of the Year
CityFibre - David Tomalin
iBASIS - Ajay Joseph
M247 - Kevin Paige
O2 - Brendan O'Reilly
Ooredoo Kuwait - Shaima Othman Al-Najdi
Telefónica - Enrique Blanco
Woman in Telecoms Award
Altice Portugal – Filipa Martins
AT&T - Barbara Stark
Bridge Alliance - Ong Geok Chwee
Digicel Group - Nikima Royer Jno Baptiste
Hyperoptic - Dana Tobak CBE
NTT Communications - Akiko Kudo
SatADSL - Caroline de Vos
Operator of the Year
Elisa Corporation
GlobeNet
GTT
Hyperoptic
NTT Communications
CEO of the Year
CityFibre - Greg Mesch
GlobeNet - Eduardo Falzoni
iBASIS - Alexandre Pebereau
UFINET - Iñigo García del Cerro
