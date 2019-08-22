Ericsson appoints new regional SVP to oversee string of 5G launches in MENA

Ericsson has appointed a new senior vice president for the Middle East and Africa, as the company looks ahead to a raft of 5G launches in the region. Fadi Pharaon will become Ericsson's SVP for MENA and will also join Ericsson's Executive Team…

Ericsson has appointed a new senior vice president for the Middle East and Africa, as the company looks ahead to a raft of 5G launches in the region.

Fadi Pharaon will become Ericsson's SVP for MENA and will also join Ericsson's Executive Team, reporting directly to company CEO, Börje Ekholm.

"With the introduction of 5G we are at an exciting time in the industry. Our customer relationships are key to build a strong company position in the market for this next phase of industry development. Fadi has the right background, experience and capabilities to lead this work in this Market Area and I am very pleased to see him stepping up to this role,” said Ekholm.

Pharaon brings a wealth of industry experience to the role, having spent over 21 years with Ericsson. He holds an honours degree from Edinburgh's Herriott Watt university. Pharaon will be responsible for overseeing a string of 5G launches in the middle east, as well as significant LTE developments in North Africa.

“The mobile industry is transforming countries and industries and with 5G becoming a reality, we will see new business opportunities and innovations across our markets. I really look forward to taking on this exciting new role in Market Area Middle East & Africa and work together with both the team in the Market Area as well as the Executive Team. Our abilities to work closely with our customers in our market areas are key to leveraging our technology leadership in 5G,” Pharaon said.

