ZTE signs 5G connected car partnership with Chery

Chinese network equipment provider, ZTE, has signed a research partnership with Chery Automobiles, to develop a series of 5G use cases in the connected and autonomous vehicles sector. The pair will launch a joint venture to fast track research and development in this area.

As China prepares for the world's biggest 5G network rollout in the first quarter of 2020, Chinese technology firms are ratcheting up their investment in the use cases that will drive 5G uptake.

"ZTE will jointly explore the deep integration of 5G, car networking, edge computing and other technologies with intelligent driving and intelligent manufacturing with Chery Group, to help build an intelligent networked environment," said Li Zixue, chairman of ZTE Corporation.

ZTE will also look to work more closely with local government to accelerate research and development in the field.

"We will utilise the newly established joint venture company to accelerate the research and development of new technologies and new products for automotive intelligent networking and strive to achieve a domestic launch. We will also be strengthening cooperation with Wuhu Municipal Government and other enterprises in Wuhu City, to explore the possibilities of empowering vertical industries to contribute to Wuhu's economic development," he added.

