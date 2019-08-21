Huawei will ship over 2 million 5G base stations by 2020, regardless of US interference

Huawei's founder, Ren Zhengfei, says that his company will produce more than 2 million base stations over the next 18 months, regardless of whether the US decides to remove it from the Entity List. Zhengfei said that while the US' decision to add Huawei to the entity list was profoundly unjust, it would have little impact on the company's productivity – particularly with regards to its 5G network equipment…

Huawei's founder, Ren Zhengfei, says that his company will produce more than 2 million base stations over the next 18 months, regardless of whether the US decides to remove it from the Entity List.

Zhengfei said that while the US' decision to add Huawei to the entity list was profoundly unjust, it would have little impact on the company's productivity – particularly with regards to its 5G network equipment.

"First of all, please note that adding us to the Entity List was not fair. Huawei has not done anything wrong but was still placed on this list. This list didn't have that much impact on us. Most of our more advanced equipment does not contain US components, despite the fact that we used their components in the past. These newest versions of our equipment even function 30% more efficiently than before," he said.

"In August and September, we will undergo a run-in period before we can mass produce these new versions. So, we can only produce around 5,000 base stations each month during that period. Following that, we will be able to produce 600,000 5G base stations this year and at least 1.5 million next year. That means we don't need to rely on US companies for our survival in this area," he explained.

While the impact on Huawei's network infrastructure business is expected to be minimal, being added to the Entity List does create problems for Huawei's handset business, particularly as the company looks to reel in its rival Samsung and claim top spot in the market. If Huawei were to be permanently added to the Entity List, it would lose access to Google's Android operating system, which the company uses as standard on all its smartphone handsets.

Huawei's preference has always been to continue to use the Android operating system on its handsets, however, the US' latest political campaign has forced the company to bring forward the release of its own OS, HarmonyOS.

"Google is a great company. We have a sound relationship with Google. We have signed many agreements with Google over the years. We still want to use Google's system in our devices and develop within its ecosystem. Because of this, we hope that the US government will approve the sale of Google's system to us. There are billions of Android system users and billions of Windows system users around the world. Banning one or two companies from using these systems won't help ensure the security of the US as a country, so they should keep their doors open.

"If the US doesn't want to sell the Android system to us, we will have no choice but to develop our own ecosystem. This isn't something that can be achieved overnight. We estimate that it will take us two or three years to build this ecosystem. In light of all this, we don't believe we will be able to become the number one player in the device sector any time soon," he added.

