Irish govt set for crucial vote on national broadband ownership

Ireland's Oireachtas Committee on Communications is set to vote on whether Ireland's broadband network should remain in state hands. Ireland's National Broadband Plan is set to revolutionise connectivity across the Republic of Ireland…

Ireland's Oireachtas Committee on Communications is set to vote on whether Ireland's broadband network should remain in state hands.

Ireland's National Broadband Plan is set to revolutionise connectivity across the Republic of Ireland, at an estimated cost of €3 billion.

The plan aims to deliver 540,000 full fibre broadband connections in rural Ireland. The Irish government has named a consortium headed up by Granahan McCourt as the preferred bidder for the project.

Irish politicians will vote this week on whether the country's state-owned network operator should be opened up to private investment. Under current plans, the majority of the €3 billion funding will come from the Irish government but will not actually own the network infrastructure once it has been built. A motion tabled by the Green Party's leader in Ireland, Eamon Ryan, is seeking to ensure that the network ultimately remains in state hands, according to an RTE report.

Connected Ireland will return later this year, bringing together the key stakeholders from Ireland's fixed line and mobile connectivity sectors. For more information, contact Rob.Chambers@totlatele.com

Also in the news:

Vodafone, Ericsson and Huawei launch 5G in Ireland