Tuesday, 20 August 2019

Irish govt set for crucial vote on national broadband ownership

By Chris Kelly, Total Telecom
Tuesday 20 August 19

The Irish government will invest over €3 billion in the country's National Broadband plan, which seeks to deliver next generation connectivity across the country

Ireland's Oireachtas Committee on Communications is set to vote on whether Ireland's broadband network should remain in state hands. Ireland's National Broadband Plan is set to revolutionise connectivity across the Republic of Ireland…

Ireland's Oireachtas Committee on Communications is set to vote on whether Ireland's broadband network should remain in state hands.

Ireland's National Broadband Plan is set to revolutionise connectivity across the Republic of Ireland, at an estimated cost of €3 billion.

The plan aims to deliver 540,000 full fibre broadband connections in rural Ireland. The Irish government has named a consortium headed up by Granahan McCourt as the preferred bidder for the project.

Irish politicians will vote this week on whether the country's state-owned network operator should be opened up to private investment. Under current plans, the majority of the €3 billion funding will come from the Irish government but will not actually own the network infrastructure once it has been built. A motion tabled by the Green Party's leader in Ireland, Eamon Ryan, is seeking to ensure that the network ultimately remains in state hands, according to an RTE report

 

Connected Ireland will return later this year, bringing together the key stakeholders from Ireland's fixed line and mobile connectivity sectors. For more information, contact Rob.Chambers@totlatele.com

 

Also in the news:

Vodafone, Ericsson and Huawei launch 5G in Ireland

Since you're here...

...the Telecoms industry is characterised by constant change and evolution. That's why it's crucial for telecoms professionals to keep up-to-date with what is happening. Join 35,000+ of your peers and sign up to our free newsletter service today, to be in the know about what is going on. PLUS, as a member you can submit your own press releases!

See all membership options

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Newsletter signup

Quickly get on board and up to date with the telecoms industry