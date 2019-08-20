Vodafone Idea's CEO steps down with immediate effect

Vodafone Idea's chief executive officer, Balesh Sharma, has resigned his position with immediate effect, citing unspecified personal reasons as the motivation for his decision. &ldquo…

Vodafone Idea's chief executive officer, Balesh Sharma, has resigned his position with immediate effect, citing unspecified personal reasons as the motivation for his decision.

“I would like to thank Balesh for his leadership and the successful integration of the two businesses. Under Balesh's stewardship, Vodafone Idea has realised a significant proportion of the synergies in a much shorter timescale than originally estimated. I wish him every success in his next role," said Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman Aditya Birla Group and Vodafone Idea Limited.

Vodafone Idea has acted quickly to appoint his successor, promoting Vodafone stalwart, Ravinder Takkar, with immediate effect.

Takkar has previously served as CEO of Vodafone Romania and CEO of Vodafone's partners market in London. Most recently he served as a board member of Vodafone Idea and Indus Towers.

Vodafone Idea is India's newest telco, formed out of the merger of Vodafone India and Idea Cellular last year.

The newly formed giant has been haemorrhaging subscribers in recent months, posting a 14 million drop in its subscriber base in the first quarter of 2019. The loss saw Vodafone Idea lose its status as India's biggest telco, to its rival Reliance Jio.

Also in the news:

Vodafone Idea CEO: We have to nail 4G if we want to do 5G right

Indian telcos consider auction boycott

Airtel to kill off its 3G networks