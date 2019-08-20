Nokia and du collaborate on 5G cloudification in the UAE

UAE based telco, du, has launched a new research initiative in collaboration with Nokia, that will explore the benefits of 5G-ready cloud-based future network architecture…

UAE based telco, du, has launched a new research initiative in collaboration with Nokia, that will explore the benefits of 5G-ready cloud-based future network architecture.

The pair have launched a white paper that examines the need for cloud-based future network architecture to develop new 5G and IOT use cases.

“The digital world is changing very fast, and the arrival of 5G will bring about a plethora of transformation for all industry verticals,” said Saleem AlBlooshi, CTO of du's parent company, EITC.

“With the cloudification of our network, this will mean that the future network architecture will be more agile, dynamic, and optimised, opening up a new array of use cases and new product offerings based upon next generation technologies such as 5G and IoT,” he added.

du argues that the cloudification of its network will allow it to offer a more lucrative array of services to consumers and enterprises alike, helping it to drive up ARPU and maximise its return on the considerable investments it has made in its next generation network infrastructure.

