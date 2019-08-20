Tuesday, 20 August 2019

BT to sell off £100m of European assets, as Jansen streamlines Global Business Services

By Chris Kelly, Total Telecom
Monday 19 August 19

BT Group will sell off a string of cabling and towers assets in Holland

BT's chief executive officer has confirmed that his company is looking to sell off over £100 million of telecoms infrastructure assets in the Netherlands.

A report in The Times said that BT's CEO, Philip Jansen, was looking to divest cable and towers infrastructure connected to BT's Global Services Dutch business customers.

While BT has plans to downsize its involvement in a number of international markets, Jansen told journalists at The Times that the company was not "pulling out of specific countries altogether".

Jansen has been open about his plans to sell off what he deems to be non-core aspects of BT's business, particularly in the Global Business Services division.

Earlier this month, BT announced that it planned to sell off its legal software business, Tikit, for around £80m.

The company also agreed to sell off its fleet management business to investment group and turnaround expert AURELIUS Equity Opportunities, for an undisclosed sum.

In July, Jansen announced that BT had sold its iconic London headquarters for £209.6 million, as the company looked to free up cash flow in its UK and international operations.

