Three looks to revolutionise home broadband in the UK with the launch of its 5G network in London

Three will launch its UK 5G services with a home broadband offering, with mobile network services set to follow later this month

Three UK has switched on its 5G networks in London and launched its 5G home broadband offering, as the country’s fourth biggest mobile network operator looks to leverage its superior spectrum holding to entice new subscribers to its networks.

For £35 per month, Londoners will be able to access 5G broadband in their homes, which Three claims will offer a full “fibre-like” experience and provide ultrafast download speeds.  

“Three’s 5G is going to revolutionise the home broadband experience. No more paying for landline rental, no more waiting for engineers, and even a same day delivery option. It really is the straightforward plug and play broadband that customers have been waiting for,” said Dave Dyson, CEO at Three.

“We’ve taken a simple approach with one single truly unlimited data plan to give customers the opportunity to fully explore 5G and all its exciting possibilities. The ease and immediacy of it all means home broadband using 5G is going to be key to the future of the connected home.”

Three is the only mobile network operator in the UK to hold a contiguous 100MHz block of 5G spectrum, which it claims will allow it to offer faster and more reliable 5G services than those of its competitors. The company is expected to launch 5G network services for mobile customers later this month, scaling up to cover 25 towns and cities across the UK by the end of the year. Three has announced that it will make its mobile 5G offering available to its 10 million customers at no extra cost.

