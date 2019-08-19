Monday, 19 August 2019

India eases Kashmir blockade but internet ban remains in force

Chris Kelly
Monday 19 August 19

India has begun restoring landline telephony services to the state of Kashmir, after a week-long blockade that has left Kashmiris facing a total telecoms blackout

The Indian government says that it has now begun to restore fixed line telephone services to the region, with 17 out of 100 exchanges in the region now up and running. However, the blackout on mobile phone and broadband services remains in place…

The Indian government says that it has now begun to restore fixed line telephone services to the region, with 17 out of 100 exchanges in the region now up and running.

However, the blackout on mobile phone and broadband services remains in place.  

On the 5th of August, the Indian government revoked article 370 – a legal decree that granted semi-autonomous status to Kashmir, the country’s only Muslim-majority state. Immediately after doing this, the government imposed a curfew on the citizens of Kashmir and implemented a total blackout on the region’s telecommunications infrastructure.

India has been critical of the international community’s response to its actions in Kashmir. At a behind closed doors UN Security Council meeting in New York on Friday, India's envoy Syed Akbaruddi, defended India’s record in the region.

"We don't need international busybodies to try to tell us how to run our lives. We are a billion-plus people," he told reporters from the BBC.

The telecoms blackout is having a profound effect on the daily lives of Kashmiris, with local shops running low on supplies and medical facilities beginning to feel the strain.

Some analysts have predicted that the telecoms blackout could be costing India’s cash-strapped telcos up to $50 million per day in lost revenues.

Also in the news:

Kashmir's telecoms blackout: When critical infrastructure becomes a political weapon

India to raise a staggering $84bn at 5G spectrum auction

Indian telcos need to think more like hotels

Since you're here...

...the Telecoms industry is characterised by constant change and evolution. That's why it's crucial for telecoms professionals to keep up-to-date with what is happening. Join 35,000+ of your peers and sign up to our free newsletter service today, to be in the know about what is going on. PLUS, as a member you can submit your own press releases!

See all membership options

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Newsletter signup

Quickly get on board and up to date with the telecoms industry