Saturday, 17 August 2019

Survey begins for Google's Equiano Cable

By Chris Kelly, Total Telecom
Friday 16 August 19

The MV Fugro Gauss is set to arrive in St Helena this week, to commence its subsea survey of the proposed route

The government of the tiny island nation of St Helena has announced that the subsea survey for Google's Equiano Cable will begin later this week. Google's Equiano Cable will connect Europe with Africa…

The government of the tiny island nation of St Helena has announced that the subsea survey for Google's Equiano Cable will begin later this week.

Google's Equiano Cable will connect Europe with Africa, passing from Portugal down the West Coast of Africa and ultimately terminating in South Africa.

The MV Fugro Gauss is expected to arrive in St Helena this week to commence the subsea survey for the proposed branching unit in St Helena.

The new cable will be fully funded by Google, making it the US web giant's third subsea cable, in addition to Dunant and Curie.  

Google signed a deal to build the cable with Alcatel Submarine Networks at the end of 2018. Phase one of the cable, which will connect South Africa to Portugal is expected to be completed by the end of 2021.

Equiano will offer approximately twenty times the capacity of previous cables serving the West Africa market, thanks to its cutting-edge space division multiplexing technology. Equiano will be the first cable in the region to incorporate optical switching at the fibre-pair level.

Also in the news:

Orange and Fiber Misr launch subsea initiative in MENA 

Russian operators kick start Europe's mmWave 5G trials

Verizon makes a stand on 5G in New York

Since you're here...

...the Telecoms industry is characterised by constant change and evolution. That's why it's crucial for telecoms professionals to keep up-to-date with what is happening. Join 35,000+ of your peers and sign up to our free newsletter service today, to be in the know about what is going on. PLUS, as a member you can submit your own press releases!

See all membership options

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Newsletter signup

Quickly get on board and up to date with the telecoms industry