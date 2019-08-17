Survey begins for Google's Equiano Cable

The government of the tiny island nation of St Helena has announced that the subsea survey for Google's Equiano Cable will begin later this week. Google's Equiano Cable will connect Europe with Africa…

The government of the tiny island nation of St Helena has announced that the subsea survey for Google's Equiano Cable will begin later this week.

Google's Equiano Cable will connect Europe with Africa, passing from Portugal down the West Coast of Africa and ultimately terminating in South Africa.

The MV Fugro Gauss is expected to arrive in St Helena this week to commence the subsea survey for the proposed branching unit in St Helena.

The new cable will be fully funded by Google, making it the US web giant's third subsea cable, in addition to Dunant and Curie.

Google signed a deal to build the cable with Alcatel Submarine Networks at the end of 2018. Phase one of the cable, which will connect South Africa to Portugal is expected to be completed by the end of 2021.

Equiano will offer approximately twenty times the capacity of previous cables serving the West Africa market, thanks to its cutting-edge space division multiplexing technology. Equiano will be the first cable in the region to incorporate optical switching at the fibre-pair level.

