Vodafone brings 5G to Berlin

Vodafone has switched on 5G services in the German capital of Berlin, as it looks to scale up its 5G network penetration in Germany.

Vodafone launched 5G services in Germany in July. The initial launch comprised 5G launches in Cologne, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Dortmund and Munich.

In addition to Berlin, Vodafone is also expected to turn on 5G services in Bremen, Dresden, Darmstadt, Leipzig, Mulheim an der Ruhr and Frankfurt later this month.

"At the beginning, 5G is especially popular amongst technology fans," Chinese news site Xinhua quoted Gerhard Mack, chief technology officer of Vodafone Germany as saying.

"Interest in 5G among the population will continue to grow," he added.

Customers in Berlin can choose from Huawei's Mate 20X 5G and Samsung's Galaxy S10 5G handsets when they choose to upgrade to 5G, with more handsets coming on to the market later this year.

German mobile network operators spent €6.5 billion at the country's 5G spectrum auction earlier this year, with operators saying that they felt that they were overcharged for spectrum.

