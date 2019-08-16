Friday, 16 August 2019

Vodafone brings 5G to Berlin

By Chris Kelly, Total Telecom
Friday 16 August 19

Vodafone is in the process of scaling up its fledgling 5G networks, which launched in Germany last month

Vodafone has switched on 5G services in the German capital of Berlin, as it looks to scale up its 5G network penetration in Germany. Vodafone launched 5G services in Germany in July…

Vodafone has switched on 5G services in the German capital of Berlin, as it looks to scale up its 5G network penetration in Germany.

Vodafone launched 5G services in Germany in July. The initial launch comprised 5G launches in Cologne, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Dortmund and Munich.

In addition to Berlin, Vodafone is also expected to turn on 5G services in Bremen, Dresden, Darmstadt, Leipzig, Mulheim an der Ruhr and Frankfurt later this month.

"At the beginning, 5G is especially popular amongst technology fans," Chinese news site Xinhua quoted Gerhard Mack, chief technology officer of Vodafone Germany as saying.

"Interest in 5G among the population will continue to grow," he added.

Customers in Berlin can choose from Huawei's Mate 20X 5G and Samsung's Galaxy S10 5G handsets when they choose to upgrade to 5G, with more handsets coming on to the market later this year.

German mobile network operators spent €6.5 billion at the country's 5G spectrum auction earlier this year, with operators saying that they felt that they were overcharged for spectrum.

 

Total Telecom will launch its Connected Germany event on the 19th - 20th November, where Gerhard Mack, chief technology officer of Vodafone Germany will be giving a key note address. Click here to find out more about the event. 

Since you're here...

...the Telecoms industry is characterised by constant change and evolution. That's why it's crucial for telecoms professionals to keep up-to-date with what is happening. Join 35,000+ of your peers and sign up to our free newsletter service today, to be in the know about what is going on. PLUS, as a member you can submit your own press releases!

See all membership options

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Newsletter signup

Quickly get on board and up to date with the telecoms industry