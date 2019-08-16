Friday, 16 August 2019

Orange and Fiber Misr to launch subsea services collaboration in MENA

By Chris Kelly, Total Telecom
Friday 16 August 19

The pair will base their operations in Egypt but will serve the wider Middle East and North Africa region

Orange Marine is set to launch a new submarine cable services initiative in the Middle East, in partnership with Fiber Misr Group, according to a company release.

The pair signed a Memorandum of Understanding this week to collaborate on the new initiative. The new initiative will be based in Egypt but will provide subsea services across the Middle East and North Africa.

“Orange Marine has a long experience of the provision of a full range of services for submarine cables everywhere in the world and particularly in the Mediterranean and Red Sea areas. Because of the growing importance of submarine cables, we are very happy to explore new ways to enhance these services with a partner such as Fiber Misr,” said Didier Dillard, CEO of Orange Marine.

The Memorandum of Understanding will see both companies working closely together to offer an extensive suite of subsea services across the region, building on years of mutual cooperation between the two firms.   

“I welcome this important step which formalises and strengthens the existing relations and negotiations between Orange Marine and Fiber Misr Group. I look forward to continuing to build on our constructive co-operation in the interest of the submarine cable industry all over the world,” said Ahmed Mekky, Chairman and CEO of Fiber Misr Group.

 

