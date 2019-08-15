Russian operators kick start Europe's first mmWave 5G trials

Russia's mobile network operators have joined forces with the country's Department for Information Technology in Moscow to kickstart the rollout of Europe's first mmWave New Radio 5G network. The new testbed will allow for the development of enhanced 5G services…

Russia's mobile network operators have joined forces with the country's Department for Information Technology in Moscow to kickstart the rollout of Europe's first mmWave New Radio 5G network.

The new testbed will allow for the development of enhanced 5G services, which can then be rolled out across the country. MegaFon, Tele2, Beeline and MTS will all be involved in the trials, in collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies.

“5G development agreements were signed with the four largest mobile network operators in Russia. They suggest implementation of the pilot projects aimed at the development of the new digital technologies and communication services in Moscow, that aim to open up fundamentally new opportunities.

"A higher data transfer rate along with broader bandwidth will encourage the development of the Internet of things, autonomous transport, remote medicine and many other cutting-edge technologies that will make the lives of citizens even more comfortable,” said Eduard Lysenko, Minister of the Government of Moscow.

MmWave spectrum will deliver the faster speeds and lower latency levels that will make 5G a truly transformative technology. So far, Europe's 5G networks have been launched using low and mid-band spectrum, with most of Europe yet to allocate the higher band spectrum.

