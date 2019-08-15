New UK MVNO to boost services for Britain's hard of hearing

A new mobile virtual network operator has launched in the UK, aimed at providing enhanced services to Britain's hard of hearing community. Audacious will offer enhanced services for the 10 million people in the UK who suffer with moderate to severe hearing loss, focussing on 4G data, text and enhanced voice services…

A new mobile virtual network operator has launched in the UK, aimed at providing enhanced services to Britain's hard of hearing community.

Audacious will offer enhanced services for the 10 million people in the UK who suffer with moderate to severe hearing loss, focussing on 4G data, text and enhanced voice services.

Audacious will launch across EE's networks, which aims to cover 95 per cent of the UK population by 2020.

“Having lived with moderate to severe hearing loss since birth, I am fully aware of the emotional impact millions of people are experiencing as they struggle daily to communicate using the mobile phone. It was a real struggle to talk on the phone and it had a negative impact on both my personal and professional life. I made it my personal mission to develop the technology that could tailor phone calls to individual hearing loss or needs and so empower people across the UK to have better, clearer conversations,” said Audacious Founder, Matthew Turner.

Audacious will offer the full suite of 4G services, with enhanced voice options which will boost clarity and volume of voice calls. There are currently 11 million people in the UK living with hearing loss. Audacious claims to be able to offer improved mobile services to 10 million of those who are living with moderate to severe hearing loss (as opposed to the 1 million who suffer with profound hearing loss, who will not benefit from Audacious' service).

“Making better connections is what we do best, so we’re really proud to be supporting the launch of a service which will make the world more accessible for people with hearing difficulties," said Alex Tempest, managing director, BT Wholesale.

“The strength and breadth of our EE mobile network makes BT the ideal MVNO partner for Audacious. By leveraging the best mobile network in the UK, as well as providing clearer calls to their customers, Audacious can deliver a superior customer experience, with unrivalled 4G coverage and superfast speeds for data services.”

