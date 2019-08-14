ADTRAN and Zzoomm eye 10G PON collaboration to deliver Gigabit Britain

UK full fibre network provider Zzoomm has announced it will use ADTRAN's 10G PON solutions to deliver next generation connectivity across its UK networks. Zzoomm will use the 10G PON solution to deliver commercial and residential broadband services that offer symmetrical 10Gbps speeds…

UK full fibre network provider Zzoomm has announced it will use ADTRAN's 10G PON solutions to deliver next generation connectivity across its UK networks.

Zzoomm will use the 10G PON solution to deliver commercial and residential broadband services that offer symmetrical 10Gbps speeds.

“10G PON delivers the service quality and reach we need to maximise the revenue opportunities across all of our markets, including the residential, business and industrial segments, delivering a robust multi-gigabit service structure that exceeds our customers’ expectations,” said Sven Huster, engineering director at Zzoomm.

“We’re focused on delivering a differentiated broadband experience for our customers and believe that 10G PON gives us the foundation we’ll need to grow and thrive in the Gigabit Economy.”

At its ADTRAN Connect event in Alabama this week, ADTRAN unveiled its ADTRAN 600-Series of 10G PON ONTs, which serve all business and residential broadband applications.

“The fiber broadband access network needs to support the onslaught of extreme-bandwidth applications to preserve a network operator’s ability to monetize smart home and business opportunities,” ADTRAN Product Line Management Director Jeremy Harris said.

“Making one piece of the network go faster, without addressing the other elements in the service delivery chain, can actually compound customers’ problems. Taking an end-to-end portfolio approach is the best way to ensure a best-in-industry customer experience.”

