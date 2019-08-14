Vodafone, Ericsson and Huawei launch 5G in Ireland

Vodafone has added another country to its European 5G portfolio, by launching Ireland's first commercial 5G services. In collaboration with Ericsson, Vodafone switched on its 5G networks in Cork, Dublin, Limerick, Galway and Waterford with further locations set to be announced later in 2019…

Vodafone's 5G customers in Ireland will be able to upgrade to the 5G compatible Huawei Mate 20X 5G from the 14th August 2019. Samsung's Galaxy S10 5G will also be available from the 30th of August.

In addition to its 5G launch, Vodafone has also announced a strategic partnership with the ASSERT Centre (Application of the Science of Simulation to Education, Research and Medical Technology) in University College Cork (UCC), which will pioneer a range of 5G telemedicine and medical robotics use cases.

"This is truly a historic occasion for everyone at Vodafone, for me personally and for the ASSERT Centre. As a business, we have spent the last 18 months preparing the groundwork for the launch of Ireland's first commercial 5G network and today we begin our switch-on in locations in Dublin, Cork, Limerick, Galway and Waterford," Anne O'Leary, CEO of Vodafone Ireland.

Vodafone's new 5G network will comprise Ericsson's fully standardised 5G kit, using Ericsson's Radio System and core technology.

"5G is set to revolutionise how we use and adopt technology and will have a huge impact on businesses and society in Ireland. It will bring high speed, ultra-low latency and highly secure connectivity to a massive amount of devices; and is a technology that will unlock a vast array of new use cases through Vodafone's next-generation network," she added.

The ASSERT Centre in Cork will become a Vodafone 5G global centre of IOT excellence for healthcare and end-to-end solution development.

