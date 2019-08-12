CityFibre's FTTH buildout passes 70,000 UK homes

CityFibre's fibre to the home (FTTH) network build out has passed more than 70,000 homes, the latest figures reveal. By the 1st of August 2019, CityFibre had reached 70…

CityFibre's fibre to the home (FTTH) network build out has passed more than 70,000 homes, the latest figures reveal.

By the 1st of August 2019, CityFibre had reached 70,748 premises in Milton Keynes, Peterborough, Aberdeen, Coventry and Stirling, according to figures released by Think Broadband.

Phase one of CityFibre's gigabit rollout, in partnership with Vodafone, aims to reach one million UK homes and businesses by the end of 2021. That figure is expected to scale up to 5 million by the end of 2025.

The project is worth a reported £2.5 billion, with CityFibre attracting huge investment from a consortium of Wall Street investment banks.

CityFibre has been instrumental in kick-starting the UK's full fibre revolution but has found itself slightly overshadowed in recent months by the progress of the UK's incumbent broadband network owner, Openreach. Openreach has publicly stated its intention to provide 15 million FTTH connections by 2025 and is currently building out its network at the rate of around 90,000 properties passed per month. Openreach has currently passed 1.5 million properties in the UK.

