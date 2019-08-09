Friday, 09 August 2019

Openreach launches Dark Fibre X product in Eastern England

Chris Kelly
Friday 09 August 19

The product is set for a more comprehensive nationwide launch by the middle of next year

Openreach has announced the soft launch of its Dark Fibre X product, which will focus on the inter-exchange connectivity market.
In 2016, the UK’s telecoms regulator, Ofcom, attempted to introduce a regulated Dark Fibre Access product, which would have forced Openreach to open up its fibre networks to its competitors. However, that proposal was rejected by the UK courts.
 
Critics of the court’s decision said that it would stifle investment in the UK’s full fibre network sector and slow down the deployment of next generation fibre broadband services.
 
Openreach’s Dark Fibre X will be initially launched in the East of England, with a full nationwide launch expected in 2020.  
 
“We’ve worked closely with our Communications Provider customers and wider industry to develop an inter-exchange Dark Fibre product, which we’re launching today,” Darren Wallington, head of high bandwidth and passive products at Openreach, told Total Telecom. 
 
“Starting in the East of England, we’ll be making our Dark Fibre product available across the country ahead of our full launch in early 2020.”

