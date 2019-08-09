Friday, 09 August 2019

Deutsche Telekom talks up convergence following strong H1 financials

Chris Kelly
Friday 09 August 19

DT is now Europe's second largest provider of telecoms services

Deutsche Telekom has posted a strong set of financials for the first half of 2019, as it continued to grow its converged services portfolio. Net revenue rose by 3.2 per cent in the first six months of 2019 to &euro…

Deutsche Telekom has posted a strong set of financials for the first half of 2019, as it continued to grow its converged services portfolio.

Net revenue rose by 3.2 per cent in the first six months of 2019 to 39.2 billion, with adjusted EBITDA increasing by 3.7 per cent to 12.2 billion.

“We remain reliable,” said Tim Höttges, CEO of Deutsche Telekom.

“Our business performed well in all areas again in the first half of 2019. That puts us in a position to deliver the results we promised.”

Deutsche Telekom saw a decided increase in uptake of its converged service offerings, through its MagentaEINS product.

DT will be keen to talk up its credentials as one of Europe’s top providers of converged telecoms services, following Vodafone’s acquisition of Liberty Global’s assets in Eastern Europe which made it the continents biggest provider.

“In the European sector, the encouraging trends of last year continued steadily. Following the launch of converged products comprising fixed-network and mobile communications (FMC) in Austria and Poland in the second quarter, these offers are now available in all ten countries.

“This segment continued to develop very well, with 330,000 new FMC customers. The number of customers thus increased by 53 percent compared with the end of June 2018, passing the 4 million mark for the first time,” a Deutsche Telekom spokesperson said.

 

