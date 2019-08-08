Nokia wins 5G commercialisation deal with Vodafone New Zealand

Nokia is to build a 5G network for Vodafone New Zealand, to be launched in four key cities across the country later this year. Vodafone New Zealand’s 5G networks will launch in Auckland…

Nokia is to build a 5G network for Vodafone New Zealand, to be launched in four key cities across the country later this year. Vodafone New Zealand’s 5G networks will launch in Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch and Queenstown in the fourth quarter of 2019.

“We are excited to be working with Nokia to deliver a commercial 5G network for Vodafone and New Zealand, building on our proud heritage of being first to deliver to Kiwis, the best mobile technology available at the time, including 2G, 3G, 4G and now 5G,” said Tony Baird, technology director at Vodafone New Zealand.

Vodafone New Zealand will use Nokia’s AirScale radio access network and cloud native core, to deliver next generation mobile network services.

“We are excited to be joining forces with Vodafone New Zealand, our partner of over 20 years, to bring 5G to New Zealand,” said Tommi Uitto, Nokia’s president of mobile networks.

“With this agreement, we will enable Vodafone New Zealand to deliver 5G services to their customers and create an even more connected society.”

