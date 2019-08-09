Ooredoo’s new CEO eyes growth in North Africa

Qatar based telecoms giant, Ooredoo, has announced the appointment of a new chief executive officer to oversee its operations in the developing market of Algeria. Nickolai Beckers took charge of operations in the north African nation earlier this week and will be tasked with building on Ooredoo&rsquo…

Qatar based telecoms giant, Ooredoo, has announced the appointment of a new chief executive officer to oversee its operations in the developing market of Algeria.

Nickolai Beckers took charge of operations in the north African nation earlier this week and will be tasked with building on Ooredoo’s considerable presence in the region.

“We welcome Mr. Nikolai Beckers to Ooredoo and are confident that he will deliver sustained success during this period of change and transformation in the telecom sector," said Sheikh Saud Bin Nasser Al Thani, Ooredoo Group CEO.

Beckers brings more than 20 years’ experience in a range of leadership positions from across the telecommunications and ICT industries. He has previously worked with Deutsche Telekom and TOnline France, as well as a host of other companies across Europe and Asia.

Last week, Ooredoo Algeria posted a 3 per cent drop in revenues for the first half of 2019 to $357 million (1.3 billion Qatari Riyals), which it attributed to the depreciation of the Algerian Dinar. The company also extended its 4G network coverage to incorporate 58 per cent of the Algerian population.

