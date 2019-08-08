Thursday, 08 August 2019

China ramps up preparations for the world’s biggest 5G deployment in 2020

Chris Kelly
Thursday 08 August 19

China is expected to be the world’s biggest market for 5G base stations over the next 12-18 month

China is to deploy over 10,000 5G base stations in Beijing alone before the end of 2019, as it intensifies its preparations for next year’s 5G network rollout.

With a population of 1.4 billion people, China’s 5G network will be undoubtedly the largest in the world.

According to a report in the China Daily newspaper, China’s Municipal Telecoms Authority has confirmed that there are already 7,800 5G base stations deployed in the Chinese capital.

Analysts have estimated that China will become the first country to deploy over a million base stations over the next 18 months, as it looks to rollout next generation mobile network services on a previously unseen scale.

Chinese tech giant, Huawei, has already confirmed that it hopes to ship as many as 500,000 5G base station units by the end of the year, but it has yet to confirm how many of these will be allocated to the domestic market. However, sources told Total Telecom that Huawei would hope for at least a 30 per cent share of China’s domestic 5G base station market.

ZTE has also confirmed that it is looking to ramp up its production of 5G base stations, with all three of China’s mobile network operators experiencing high demand.

