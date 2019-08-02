5G – China’s $500bn golden opportunity

5G is a near $500 million opportunity for the Chinese economy, according to reports in the Chinese press. An article in the South China Morning Post states that Chinese officials estimate that the rollout of 5G services across the country could unleash 3…

An article in the South China Morning Post states that Chinese officials estimate that the rollout of 5G services across the country could unleash 3.3 trillion yuan ($480 billion) of new business opportunities in the country’s ICT sector, over the next five years.

The Morning Post cited sources at China’s Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT), saying that they anticipated that overall 5G would add a staggering $1.5 trillion to the Chinese economy, by 2024.

“4G has changed people’s lives but 5G is going to change the societies in which we all live” Chen Jinqiao, deputy chief engineer at the CAICT said at an industry event in China.

China expects to roll out comprehensive 5G services in early 2020, on a previously unprecedented scale.

China’s 5G deployment is expected to utilise a million 5G base stations across the country in the first year alone. Compared to the 35,000 or so base stations deployed by each of Korea’s three mobile network operators at their 5G launch earlier this year, China’s rollout seems comparatively immense. Bringing 5G to 1.4 billion people will be no mean feat, but China is eager to become the world leader in next generation network technology.

