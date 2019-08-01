Qualcomm and Tencent sign 5G gaming MoU

International chipset manufacturer, Qualcomm, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Tencent Games, to fast track advancement in the mobile gaming sector. “Tencent has worked closely with Qualcomm Technologies and we are very pleased that the strategic cooperation announced today has deepened and expanded the relationship between the two parties…

International chipset manufacturer, Qualcomm, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Tencent Games, to fast track advancement in the mobile gaming sector.

“Tencent has worked closely with Qualcomm Technologies and we are very pleased that the strategic cooperation announced today has deepened and expanded the relationship between the two parties. We hope that fostering cooperation between both parties can utilize our respective technologies and R&D expertise to further innovate the game industry, thereby bringing better game quality and interactive experience to users,” said Steven Ma, senior vice president at Tencent.

The collaboration will explore ways of utilising Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon chipset for a range of mobile gaming, AR, VR and 5G gaming applications. Mobile gaming is set to be one of the driving use cases behind 5G uptake , in the consumer sector, particularly in Asia.

“With 30 years of innovation under our belt, we’re ushering in a new age of gaming. Mobile gaming, an important 5G use case, will soon take advantage of the next generation of connectivity. Faster speeds, more bandwidth, and cutting edge ultra-low latency will support real-time, multi-player and immersive gaming experience. We look forward to this new cooperation with Tencent Games to enrich lives and transform gaming behaviours on a global scale,” said Frank Meng, chairman of Qualcomm China.

