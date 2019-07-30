Dish aims for 70% 5G coverage by 2023

America's newest telco, Dish, has committed to provide 5G network coverage to 70 per cent of the US mainland by 2023, according to senior company executives. "Dish has a long history as a market disruptor and low…

America's newest telco, Dish, has committed to provide 5G network coverage to 70 per cent of the US mainland by 2023, according to senior company executives.

"Dish has a long history as a market disruptor and low-cost provider, particularly for customers in rural America," the company said in a statement to the press, originally sourced by TeleGeography.

Dish has committed to building its own standalone 5G network and hopes to have the first portions completed and ready for service by the end of 2020.

"In the 1990s, we introduced competition against cable providers by offering disruptive pricing and packaging and innovative consumer technology, which helped us quickly gain market share … As we have described previously, Dish plans to enter the wireless market as a new nationwide facilities-based provider … Dish plans to deploy a first-of-its-kind 5G network built from the ground up with an architecture that can take full advantage of expected 5G functionality. In furtherance of this goal, Dish will commit to concrete milestones related to its 5G deployment," the statement said.

Dish's 5G launch is contingent upon the completion of the proposed merger between T-Mobile and Sprint, which received approval from the Department of Justice last week.

