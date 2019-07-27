Sky has UK MNOs in its sights with 5G launch in November

UK mobile virtual network operator (MVNO), Sky, is set to launch 5G services in November this year, as it looks to lure subscribers away from the country's big four mobile network operators (MNOs). Sky will launch 5G services over O2's network infrastructure…

UK mobile virtual network operator (MVNO), Sky, is set to launch 5G services in November this year, as it looks to lure subscribers away from the country's big four mobile network operators (MNOs).

Sky will launch 5G services over O2's network infrastructure, with O2 set to launch its own services a month earlier.

As an incentive to lure customers away from other providers, Sky will be extending its rolling data promotion to its 5G services, in which its customers will be allowed to rollover any unused data into the following month's allowance.

“The mobile network operators need to watch out as this move poses a considerable threat,” said Paolo Pescatore, Tech, Media & Telco Analyst at PP Foresight.

“5G represents a significant opportunity for Sky to steal market share.”

“It is becoming harder for telcos to differentiate on connectivity beyond price alone. Sky armed with its innovative mobile features and breath of content is very well placed to compete head on. For now, from an overall services perspective it seems to be in pole position.”

“However, it is largely dependent on O2’s network rollout. Moving forward you can foresee both companies becoming more closely aligned.”

Analysts believed that the increased competition will drive innovation in the UK's telecoms market and will ultimately be good news for consumers.

“The UK will be one of the most competitive 5G markets in the world by the end of this year,” Pescatore said.

Also in the news:

What does Vodafone's Liberty Global deal mean for European telcos?

Vodafone beefs up 5G offering across Europe

Three confirms 5G launch in 25 UK cities