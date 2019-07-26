Three UK and SSE Enterprise launch 5G fibre test bed in London's West End

Three UK and SSE Enterprise Telecoms have joined forces to launch a full fibre test bed, in Europe's busiest shopping district. The project will allow Three UK to add extra capacity to its 4G and 5G networks to boost connectivity options for customers on its networks. &ldquo…

Three UK and SSE Enterprise Telecoms have joined forces to launch a full fibre test bed, in Europe's busiest shopping district. The project will allow Three UK to add extra capacity to its 4G and 5G networks to boost connectivity options for customers on its networks.

“Fibre is an essential component of any 5G network. Three UK is bringing the UK’s fastest 5G network to 25 towns and cities by the end of this year, as well as significantly enhancing its 4G network over the next few years. SSE Enterprise Telecoms is a vital partner which is using innovative ways to stimulate much needed competition in the fibre backhaul market which will give customers the best experience for both mobile and home broadband services,” said Dave Dyson, chief executive officer of Three UK.

Fibre is the keystone of next generation mobile network services, playing an essential roll in mobile backhaul services. The new testbed will allow Three UK and SSE Enterprise Telecoms to provide hyperfast services in one of Europe's busiest locations.

“Ofcom data shows UK data usage is set to grow thirteen-fold between 2017 and 2025, this will be concentrated in metro city hotspots. Our high-capacity fibre ring in central London will link to Three UK’s cell sites using London’s water waste network. This innovative, secure and robust fibre installation is necessary to provide greater resiliency, increased capacity and reduced latency," said Sarah Mills, sector director for network operators, at SSE Enterprise Telecoms.

Three UK is already utilising our unique and diverse backhaul connectivity, and we’re in a strong position to trial their 5G offering in one of Europe’s busiest areas, as well as enhancing existing services for their customers. However, our creative approach to networking won’t stop there, as we continue to bring further network innovation to the market over the coming months,” she added.

Also in the news:

O2 announces 5G launch for October

Three confirms 5G network launch in August

Vodafone tightens its belt as it prepares to splash the cash in 2019