O2 announces October 5G launch in the UK

O2 has announced that it will launch 5G services in 20 towns and cities across the UK, scaling up to 50 locations by the summer of 2020.

O2 is the last of the UK's mobile network operators to reveal its 5G launch plans, with EE and Vodafone already having launched and Three already committing to an August rollout.

“5G is going to be a game changer for our country. Whether it’s for people or businesses, the power of this next-generation network is going to unlock a world of possibilities for our economy and society.

“As we switch on our network across the country, our intelligence-led roll-out prioritises the key areas in towns and cities first - the places where our customers need, and will use, 5G the most. We’re also giving our customers maximum flexibility with our industry-leading custom plans, letting people adopt 5G at a time that’s right for them,” said Mark Evans, CEO, Telefónica UK.

The first areas to receive 5G from O2 will be in Belfast, Cardiff, Edinburgh, London, Slough and Leeds.

“O2 will finally join the 5G party. This feels somewhat forced upon in light of moves by the other mobile operators. Though O2 will be the last to offer 5G services, it is still early days as the network is not widely available," said Paolo Pescatore, Tech, Media & Telco Analyst at PP Foresight.

“The move is good in the interests of UK and it will be one of the first countries in the world to have all mobile operators offering 5G connectivity,” he added.

Yesterday, O2 announced that it had signed a 5G network sharing agreement with Vodafone to expedite its 5G rollout.

