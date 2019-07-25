Thursday, 25 July 2019

Dish agrees $5bn deal to acquire Sprint and T-Mobile assets

By Chris Kelly, Total Telecom
The deal would see Dish launch pay-as-you-go mobile network services across the US

US satellite TV company, Dish Networks, has agreed a deal to acquire a string of wireless telecoms assets from T-Mobile and Sprint, paving the way for the US' mega-merger to get the regulatory approval it requires.

According to a report by Bloomberg, the deal would see Dish pay $1.5 billion for the pre-paid mobile business and around $3.5 billion for associated spectrum.

The potential merger between T-Mobile and Sprint is being held up over concerns that it will create a lack of competition in the pay-as-you-go mobile sector. By divesting their pay-as-you-go assets to Dish, the pair will hope to allay any regulatory concerns and allow the merger to move forward.

The proposed merger is still awaiting approval from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and The Department of Justice (DoJ), both of whom are expected to give their rulings in the coming weeks.

Even if the deal was to gain the necessary regulatory approval from the DoJ and FCC, the deal still faces a legal challenge from a group of US states, headed up by New York and California.  

