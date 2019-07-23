Tuesday, 23 July 2019

Telstra and Ericsson complete Australia's first end to end SA 5G call

By Chris Kelly, Total Telecom
Tuesday 23 July 19

Ericsson has worked closely with Telstra on its NSA 5G networks

Swedish tech giant, Ericsson, has joined forces with Australian telco, Telstra, to showcase the country's first end to end 5G call. The call was made over 3.6GHz spectrum and made use of a 5G stand-alone device based on a MediaTek chipset. “Successfully completing Australia&rsquo…

Swedish tech giant, Ericsson, has joined forces with Australian telco, Telstra, to showcase the country's first end to end 5G call.

The call was made over 3.6GHz spectrum and made use of a 5G stand-alone device based on a MediaTek chipset.

“Successfully completing Australia’s and the southern hemisphere’s first 5G standalone call is a vital step in driving industrial productivity and bringing Industry 4.0 to life. 5G is not just another incremental upgrade, but a platform for innovation marking a new era of intelligent connectivity.  Together with Telstra – one of the world’s first operators to launch 5G commercially on 5G non-standalone (NSA) – we continue to lead and drive innovation to ensure Australia remains at the forefront of telecommunications technology,” Emilio Romeo, head of Ericsson Australia and New Zealand.

Telstra began turning on its 5G networks across Australia earlier this year, on a non-standalone basis. Standalone 5G will incorporate a 5G cloud core, opening up faster speeds and lower latency levels across the board.

“Telstra has achieved a number of world and Australian milestones on our 5G journey and the successful completion of Australia’s first 5G end-to-end standalone call on Telstra’s network is the latest entry. This continues Telstra’s ongoing participation in global 5G leadership whilst simultaneously driving the deployment of 5G in Australia. To date we’ve already launched 5G in 10 cities, and this will increase to at least 35 cities over the next 12 months. Making this stand-alone 5G call at our 5G Innovation Centre contributes to our ongoing end-to-end 5G ecosystem learnings. This is another example of the ongoing industry collaboration working within the 5G eco-system and technology partners like Ericsson to pave the way for 5G advancements, and the benefits it will bring all Australians,” said Channa Seneviratne, network and infrastructure engineering executive, Telstra. 

Also in the news:

Ericsson's return to profitability continues, but growth slows on Q2 results

Ericsson: What can telcos learn from Metallica? 

Ericsson cosies up to Chinese MNOs on lucrative 5G deals

Since you're here...

...the Telecoms industry is characterised by constant change and evolution. That's why it's crucial for telecoms professionals to keep up-to-date with what is happening. Join 35,000+ of your peers and sign up to our free newsletter service today, to be in the know about what is going on. PLUS, as a member you can submit your own press releases!

See all membership options

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Newsletter signup

Quickly get on board and up to date with the telecoms industry