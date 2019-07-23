Etisalat sees profits surge on MENA 5G launch

UAE based telco, Etisalat, has reported a 3.1 per cent increase in its net profit for the first half of 2019. During this period, Etisalat launched 5G mobile network services in the UAE and prepared for subsequent launches across the Arabian Peninsula…

During this period, Etisalat launched 5G mobile network services in the UAE and prepared for subsequent launches across the Arabian Peninsula.

Consolidated net profits at Etisalat stood at $1.2 billion for the first half of 2019, despite the capital demands of its 5G rollout programme.

"Through our network rollout and the pioneering launch of the first 5G handset in the Mena, we managed to provide our UAE customers with an opportunity to experience the power of 5G technology before many others. We have also empowered visitors at Abu Dhabi international airport with indoor ultra-high speed 5G connectivity, making it the first airport in the region with 5G coverage," stated Al Abdooli.

Etisalat now has over 143 million subscribers across the Middle East, Africa and Asia, with global subscriber numbers gradually increasing by 2 per cent, year on year.

"These breakthrough achievements were only possible due to sincere commitment and focused efforts on key strategic priorities that would enable a smarter digital future, transform the ecosystem and open up opportunities to engage with business and customers in new ways. 5G will forever change the way we work and live by bringing positive impact on societies, industries and economies," he added.

