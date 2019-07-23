Openreach slashes wholesale rates to boost ultrafast uptake

Openreach has reduced wholesale access charges to its superfast and ultrafast networks, in an attempt to incentivise internet service providers to migrate their customers onto next generation broadband services. Openreach has cut the access fee it charges ISPs for its 330Mbps service by 36 per cent to £…

Openreach has reduced wholesale access charges to its superfast and ultrafast networks, in an attempt to incentivise internet service providers to migrate their customers onto next generation broadband services.

Openreach has cut the access fee it charges ISPs for its 330Mbps service by 36 per cent to £24.28. It has also reduced its 110Mbps service by 20 per cent and its 40Mbps by 10 per cent.

Openreach also plans to make similar moves on the pricing of its 1Gbps and 500Mbps fibre to the home (FTTH) services later this year.

“We’re making great progress on our full fibre build programme and our discussions with customers about upgrading the country have been encouraging so far. Naturally pricing is fundamental to that shift and we want to give our wholesale customers the confidence to invest at scale in their own full fibre products and services using our network. To do that, we’re offering them a greater incentive to switch their customers to a full fibre world, with more competitive pricing and a wider choice of products," said Katie Milligan, managing director for customer, commercial and propositions at Openreach.

“These price changes are a win/win for Communications Providers, their customers and Openreach. We believe they will encourage the UK’s homes and businesses to experience the benefits of faster and more reliable broadband. We hope they’ll incentivise our wholesale customers to consider the longer-term benefits of upgrading more of their customers to ultrafast Fibre to the Premises technology, particularly their customers who are currently using superfast Fibre to the Cabinet services," she added.

Openreach is in the process of vastly increasing the reach of its full fibre networks and has recently increased its target to provide 15 million fibre to the home connections by the mid-2020s.

Also in the news:

Liberty Global eyes Virgin Media expansion in the UK

Openreach warns on the implications of Brexit on FTTH rollout

'Bizarre' fibre tax must be scrapped