BT selects Cisco for internet peering platform

By Chris Kelly, Total Telecom
The deal builds on a long-term working agreement between the two companies

BT Group has chosen Cisco to provide the infrastructure to support its internet peering network, allowing BT to connect its network with other ISPs and carrier networks.

A recent report predicted that global internet traffic will grow to 4.8 zettabytes a year by 2022, necessitating smooth and seamless transfer between networks.

“As businesses and consumers adopt more digital and cloud-based services that are hosted anywhere in the world, peering capacity is a key capability of any providers’ infrastructure. BT is focused on network leadership and with Cisco we are extending our telemetry-based automation as part of this deployment.” said Neil McRae, BT Group's chief network architect.

BT will use Cisco Network Convergence System (NCS) 5500 series in its telecommunications networks, which allows for industry-leading density of routed 100 GE ports for Internet Peering.

“Nearly every Internet connection in the UK touches Cisco. With BT, we are helping to make sure that data gets to where it is supposed to,” said Sumeet Arora, senior vice president and general manager of Cisco Service Provider Networking.

“What and how we connect is changing on a daily basis, so the infrastructure provided has to provide flexibility and scalability, which is why the automation afforded by this deployment is crucial. We’re delighted to be expanding our relationship with BT with this pivotal technology deployment.”

 

