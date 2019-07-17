Vodafone beefs up its 5G offering across Europe

Vodafone has added a further eight towns and cities to its UK 5G footprint, according to a company statement. Vodafone is also boosting its 5G roaming footprint across Europe…

Vodafone has added a further eight towns and cities to its UK 5G footprint, according to a company statement.

Vodafone is also boosting its 5G roaming footprint across Europe, adding 20 towns and cities across Germany to bring its total European footprint to 55.

“Vodafone’s global presence means we can provide our consumer and business customers with 5G in more destinations than any other UK provider. Combined with our new unlimited data plans, we are offering customers the best roaming experience ever. They won’t have to hunt for Wi-Fi or rely on often expensive and slow hotel connections; they can use their 5G smartphones to enjoy faster roaming,” said Vodafone UK chief executive officer, Nick Jeffery.

This week, the company also launched its 5G GigaCube fixed wireless offering in the UK, bringing gigabit capable WiFi to homes across the country. The GigaCube will be able to connect up to 64 devices, as Vodafone positions itself for a share of the connected home market.

