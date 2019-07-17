Wednesday, 17 July 2019

UK government finds no technological reason to ban Huawei

By Chris Kelly, Total Telecom
Wednesday 17 July 19

The Science and Technology Select Committee has published its findings on Huawei's network security in the UK

A parliamentary select committee has found no technological reason for Huawei to be banned from the UK's 5G network rollout, according to a government report. The Rt Hon Norman Lamb MP…

A parliamentary select committee has found no technological reason for Huawei to be banned from the UK's 5G network rollout, according to a government report. The Rt Hon Norman Lamb MP, Chaired the Science and Technology Committee, which investigated Huawei's network security credentials. Lamb said that there was no evidence to support US calls for a ban.

“Following my Committee’s recent evidence session, we have concluded that there are no technical grounds for excluding Huawei entirely from the UK’s 5G or other telecommunications networks," he said.

“The benefits of 5G are clear and the removal of Huawei from the current or future networks could cause significant delays.

Lamb said that the UK government must now consider the implications of alienating its closest ally by refusing the US' request to ban Huawei.

Mobile network operators in the UK have long called for Huawei to be included in the country's 5G rollout. With a 35 per cent share of the country's 4G network infrastructure, the cost of removing Huawei from the mix would be prohibitive and would cause severe delays to 5G network rollout.

The recommendation from the select committee will inform the government's Telecoms Supply Chain Review, which must be published before the end of August 2019.

Also in the news

Brazil backs Huawei as Latam gears up for 5G

Huawei eyes Harmony in Europe

Huawei: We must continue to do our own job right

Since you're here...

...the Telecoms industry is characterised by constant change and evolution. That's why it's crucial for telecoms professionals to keep up-to-date with what is happening. Join 35,000+ of your peers and sign up to our free newsletter service today, to be in the know about what is going on. PLUS, as a member you can submit your own press releases!

See all membership options

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Newsletter signup

Quickly get on board and up to date with the telecoms industry