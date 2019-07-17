UK government finds no technological reason to ban Huawei

A parliamentary select committee has found no technological reason for Huawei to be banned from the UK's 5G network rollout, according to a government report. The Rt Hon Norman Lamb MP…

A parliamentary select committee has found no technological reason for Huawei to be banned from the UK's 5G network rollout, according to a government report. The Rt Hon Norman Lamb MP, Chaired the Science and Technology Committee, which investigated Huawei's network security credentials. Lamb said that there was no evidence to support US calls for a ban.

“Following my Committee’s recent evidence session, we have concluded that there are no technical grounds for excluding Huawei entirely from the UK’s 5G or other telecommunications networks," he said.

“The benefits of 5G are clear and the removal of Huawei from the current or future networks could cause significant delays.

Lamb said that the UK government must now consider the implications of alienating its closest ally by refusing the US' request to ban Huawei.

Mobile network operators in the UK have long called for Huawei to be included in the country's 5G rollout. With a 35 per cent share of the country's 4G network infrastructure, the cost of removing Huawei from the mix would be prohibitive and would cause severe delays to 5G network rollout.

The recommendation from the select committee will inform the government's Telecoms Supply Chain Review, which must be published before the end of August 2019.

