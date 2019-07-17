Brazil backs Huawei as the country looks ahead to 5G in 2021

Brazil's Vice President, Hamilton Mourao, has said that his country will continue to work with Chinese technology giant Huawei on its 4G and 5G networks, despite US calls for a boycott…

"There is no veto of Huawei in Brazil. Huawei has been here for 10 years," Mourao told journalists from Channel News Asia.

Brazil is expected to begin auctioning off 5G spectrum later this year, with the first network services being launched in early 2021.

Mourao cautioned against knee jerk reactions against the Chinese vendor and called for governments to work closely with Huawei to boost network security, rather than seeking to ostracise them for political gain.

"We are experiencing a moment of instability, of competition between countries, a return to a certain protectionism," he said.

Earlier this year, Brazil's telecoms regulator, Anatel, said that it intended to set aside spectrum in the 2.3GHz and 3.5GHz bands for use in its 5G networks. The regulator said that it would also look to include spectrum in the 700MHz and 26GHz bands in its forthcoming 5G auction.

