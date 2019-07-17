GSMA: Sub-Saharan Africa to see world's fastest growth in smartphone uptake

The GSMA has reported that sub-Saharan Africa will continue to be the region that experiences the fastest growth in smartphone adoption. A new study from the GSMA reveals that more than 160 million new mobile subscribers will be added in the region by the end of 2025…

A new study from the GSMA reveals that more than 160 million new mobile subscribers will be added in the region by the end of 2025. The report identified Nigeria and Ethiopia as key drivers of growth.

“A new generation of youthful ‘digital natives’ across Sub-Saharan Africa are set to fuel customer growth and drive adoption of new mobile services that are empowering lives and transforming businesses,” said Akinwale Goodluck, head of Sub-Saharan Africa, GSMA.

“With mobile technology at the heart of Sub-Saharan Africa’s digital journey, it is essential for policymakers in the region to implement policies and best practices that ensure sustainable growth in the mobile industry and enable the transition to next-generation mobile networks.”

At present, around 239 million people in sub-Saharan Africa have access to mobile broadband services – around 23 per cent of the total population. This year, smartphone connections accounted for 39 per cent of all mobile connections, with that figure predicted to grow to two thirds by the end of 2025.

